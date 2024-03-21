Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Free Gaza’ was sprayed on a memorial stone in Gideon’s Green in Newtownabbey, while ‘IRA’ was daubed on a park bench at the location.

The memorial in the centre of the green commemorates Gideon Boonivert, a Huguenot soldier whose diary recorded the landing near the site of the European army that accompanied William III to Ireland in 1690.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Branding the graffiti as “wanton vandalism”, Macedon Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Robert Foster stated: “There is an element in society who have zero respect and I hope they are caught without delay.

The graffiti was reported to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on March 21. (Pic: Contributed).

"Not only have they vandalised an historic stone marking the Williamite landings, they have vandalised a memorial bench with terrorist graffiti. I have reported it to the council as a hate crime and have requested that this is removed immediately from Gideon’s Green.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “The graffiti was reported to the council today. The graffiti to the memorial stone, gate post and bench was subsequently inspected. All lots of work will be completed by 5pm today (March 21). The cost is estimated at £250+VAT.”