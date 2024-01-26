Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently investigating an incident involving hundreds of tyres and old car parts having been dumped on private land within the vicinity of Felden Gardens, Newtownabbey on the old Budget DIY site between December 15, 2023 and January 19, 2024.

“We are requesting that if any members of the public witnessed this incident, could they please contact us on 101, quoting police reference CC1178 19/01/2024.”

The site, which was the location of the former Budget DIY store in the vicinity of the Abbey Centre, had been earmarked for £8m worth of investment through a new multi-screen cinema and eateries.

The illegally dumped items in the Old Church Road area. Picture: National World

The Planning Committee of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council granted planning permission to Hammerson Ltd for the development in February 2019.

Since planning approval was granted almost five years ago, the site was sold to Slate Asset Management and then San Diego-based Realty Income last year.

The Newtownabbey Times has contacted Realty Income for comment.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council confirmed the dumping incident has not been reported to them, adding: “Since the planning application was approved in February 2019, there are no further open case files relating to the site.”