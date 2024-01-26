Register
Fire at Mallusk Driver and Vehicle Agency centre causing disruption to MOT tests

Firefighters were tasked to the Mallusk Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) centre today (Friday) after a car burst into flames at the Commercial Way facility.
By Russell Keers
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:19 GMT
Footage shared on social media this afternoon shows the vehicle on fire, while follow-up footage shows the shell of it after the fire was extinguished.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “A car fire at Mallusk test centre has resulted in some disruption to vehicle testing services this afternoon (January 26).

The car on fire at the Mallusk DVA test centre on January 26. (Pic: Contributed).The car on fire at the Mallusk DVA test centre on January 26. (Pic: Contributed).
"The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the site and extinguished the fire and thankfully no one has been injured. The car has been removed from the test hall and we are assessing the damage to the centre and equipment.“As a result there will be some disruption to vehicle testing services this afternoon. We are in the process of cancelling appointments, which we will reschedule as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

