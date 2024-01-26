Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account.

"The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the site and extinguished the fire and thankfully no one has been injured. The car has been removed from the test hall and we are assessing the damage to the centre and equipment.“As a result there will be some disruption to vehicle testing services this afternoon. We are in the process of cancelling appointments, which we will reschedule as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”