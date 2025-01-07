Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The erection of two ‘racially-motivated’ signs outside a Co Armagh primary school has been condemned by local politicians.

Police in Lurgan have started an investigation after two signs were erected outside Dickson Primary School.

PSNI removes 'racially motivated' signs from outside Dickson Primary School in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

District Commander for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Superintendent Brendan Green said: “Officers received a report on Monday evening, 6th January that the signs had been tied to school railings in the Pollock Drive area of the town.

“The signs have since been removed by our officers, and we are treating this report as a potential racially-motivated public order offence. Our enquiries are ongoing today.

“As our investigation progresses we will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies.

“We would reiterate our appeal that anyone with information about the signs is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1672 06/01/25.

"Alternatively, you can report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or in confidence through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Meanwhile Sinn Fèin Councillor Keith Haughian condemned the ‘racially motivated’ signs in Lurgan.

Cllr Haughian said: “I utterly condemn the racially motivated signs which were placed at a primary school in Lurgan last night.

“Racism and hate have no place in our community and we must be united against it,” said the Lurgan councillor

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson said: “Racism is appalling and unacceptable at any time, but it is particularly sickening when it is aimed at primary school-aged children.

"Those responsible for scrawling racist propaganda on the fence of Dickson PS do not speak for the people of Lurgan.

"This appalling incident must be condemned by all of us in politics without equivocation."