The appearance of pro-IRA graffiti at two locations in Glengormley over recent days has been condemned as “disgraceful” by a DUP MLA.

A utility box in the Glebecoole Park area was painted green, white and orange before ‘IRA’ was daubed on it over the weekend.

And republican slogans including ‘End British Rule’ and ‘Free the IRA POWs’ appeared on a wall in the Tramways Centre in the Farmley area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett hit out at those behind the vandalism.

Graffiti appeared on a utility box in the Glebecoole Park area.

He said: “I have had this disgraceful graffiti that appeared overnight in a quiet, residential area of Glengormley removed. This type of nonsense is not wanted by anyone in our town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The PSNI have launched an investigation.”

Police have confirmed the incident was reported to officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement