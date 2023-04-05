A utility box in the Glebecoole Park area was painted green, white and orange before ‘IRA’ was daubed on it over the weekend.
And republican slogans including ‘End British Rule’ and ‘Free the IRA POWs’ appeared on a wall in the Tramways Centre in the Farmley area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett hit out at those behind the vandalism.
He said: “I have had this disgraceful graffiti that appeared overnight in a quiet, residential area of Glengormley removed. This type of nonsense is not wanted by anyone in our town.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The PSNI have launched an investigation.”
Police have confirmed the incident was reported to officers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The council is aware of a recent spate of graffiti in Glengormley and has had it removed.”