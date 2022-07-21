Condemnation after train window broken in Greenisland

Damage was caused to a pane of glass on a carriage in the incident which occurred around 6.40pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed that this occurred as the train approached the halt at Greenisland, travelling in the direction of Larne.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have video footage or other information, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1605 of 20/7/22.

Greenisland Train Station. (Pic by Google).

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

Translink have stated a £1,000 reward scheme is in place for anyone who provides evidence in court to help secure a conviction.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the transport provider said: “An incident of anti-social behaviour occurred near Greenisland station last night (July 20), resulting in the outer layer of a window being broken. There were no injuries. The safety of our staff and passengers is our top priority and we utterly condemn this reckless act.

“We are working closely with the PSNI and local community representatives to address anti-social behaviour at or near our train tracks and stations. We urge parents and guardians to be aware of the whereabouts of their children, particularly during school holidays, at evenings and weekends.

“We operate a reward scheme of up to £1,000 for a member of the public who witnesses anti-social incidents against our staff, vehicles or property and is prepared to give evidence in court, resulting in a conviction.”

Hitting Out

Hitting out at those responsible, Independent Councillor Bobby Hadden said: “This could easily have led to a serious injury or indeed a fatality. Moreover, had it been the train driver’s window Translink advise that we could have had a possible scenario of the train effectively running without a driver, the consequences of which don’t even bear thinking about.