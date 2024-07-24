Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council says it will endeavour to have “sectarian” graffiti removed from a bus shelter in the Maghery area.

The bus shelter, located at the junction of the Columbkille Road and Clonmakate Road, had loyalist slogans including UVF (Ulster Volunteer Force) and YCV (Young Citizen Volunteers) painted on it overnight.

It had recently been painted in Armagh colours, orange and white, ahead of Sunday’s (July 28) All-Ireland GAA Senior Football final between the Orchard county and Galway.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “ABC Council are aware of the issues in regard to the graffiti on the bus shelter at the junction of the Columbkille Road and Clonmakate Road. PCSP (Policing and Community Safety Partnership) are also aware of this information.

the bus shelter at the junction of the Columbkille Road and Clonmakate Road. (Pic: Eóin Tennyson MLA).

"As a joint effort we will endeavour to remove the graffiti, if failure to do so, the backdrop of the bus shelter will have to be removed.”

In a statement condemning those behind the incident, Upper Bann Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson stated: “It is absolutely outrageous and unacceptable that this sectarian graffiti has appeared in Maghery overnight.

"People from across our community are getting behind the Armagh senior team ahead of Sunday’s final, and spirits will not be dampened by pathetic thugs.

"I will be raising this matter with the PSNI requesting it be investigated urgently and for the offensive graffiti to be removed."

Police are treating the incident as a “sectarian hate crime.”

Responding to this newspaper, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Enquiries into the graffiti, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, are ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which could assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 1455 24/07/24.

"Neighbourhood Policing Team officers will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies around any complaints regarding graffiti.”