Ahead of this Sunday’s Armagh v Galway GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final at Croke Park, ABC councillors have set aside a £25,000 pot of money to help local sporting organisations celebrate what they dearly hope will be Armagh’s triumph.

Armagh making it to the All-Ireland football final is regarded a massive achievement – the last time that happened was 21 years ago.

The matter was discussed at Monday night’s (July 22) monthly meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council, and it was agreed to ring-fence the £25,000 celebratory budget via the council reserves. Applicants will be able to apply for a maximum of £600.

ABC councillors, Catherine Nelson (Sinn Féin) and Thomas O’Hanlon (SDLP) issued the following joint statement ahead of Sunday’s momentous sporting event: “We acknowledge and indeed very much welcome the support from across the political spectrum for this request.

Support for the Orchard county ahead of Sunday's final.

“Armagh reaching the All-Ireland final for the first time since 2003 is a huge achievement and the excitement can be felt throughout the county. It’s only right that the council plays their part in the celebrations and homecoming events.

“The council have been actively engaged with the County Board around its planning for a homecoming event and we know all logistical, practical and professional support is very much appreciated by all concerned.

“For communities and clubs organising fan zones or on-the-day events, support through the provision of toilets, barriers etc. is all being made available, so just get in touch if your community or club needs to avail of this.

Cllr Catherine Nelson. Credit: ABC Council

“Finally, a financial assistance package has been agreed for sports clubs to host events to celebrate the team’s achievements.

“This is a memorable occasion for the entire county. We wish ‘Geezer’ (i.e. Armagh manager, Kieran McGeeney), Aidan Forker and all the team the very best and look forward to welcoming them and Sam Maguire home to Armagh next week.”

