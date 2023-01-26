SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland has condemned those behind a pipe bomb which was located in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey yesterday (Wednesday).

A section of carriageway in the proximity of Sandyknowes Roundabout was closed for several hours while police and ATO dealt with the device.

The Glengormley representative said: “The discovery of a viable pipe bomb device in the middle of Newtownabbey is deeply concerning.

Advertisement

"The resulting security alert caused significant disruption as people attempted to go about their lives.

PSNI and ATO officers at the scene of yesterday's security alert in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey. (Pic by Press Eye).

“The planting of this pipe bomb is an attack on our community and I’m grateful nobody was seriously injured or worse as a result of this incident. I’d urge those behind this to cease their activities and let people in this area live in peace.

Advertisement