A section of carriageway in the proximity of Sandyknowes Roundabout was closed for several hours while police and ATO dealt with the device.
The Glengormley representative said: “The discovery of a viable pipe bomb device in the middle of Newtownabbey is deeply concerning.
"The resulting security alert caused significant disruption as people attempted to go about their lives.
“The planting of this pipe bomb is an attack on our community and I’m grateful nobody was seriously injured or worse as a result of this incident. I’d urge those behind this to cease their activities and let people in this area live in peace.
“I’d like to thank police for their response and for safely removing this potentially harmful device. I’d ask anyone with information in connection with this incident to contact police as soon as possible and help them with their investigation.”