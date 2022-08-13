Connor Lennon: wanted for arrest

In a social media post they urged anyone who knew of the man’s whereabouts to contact police straight awayy.
A PSNI spokesperson said:
“This is Connor Lennon - originally from the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Area - who was convicted of theft in January 2022.
Most Popular
“Lennon has failed to abide by the conditions of his court order issued upon conviction. He is now wanted for arrest as he did not appear for the hearing for breach of his conditions and a subsequent warrant for arrest was issued.
“Please share this post to help us find him.
“If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.
“Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.The Op Relentless reference number is 07-22.”
The police stressed: “Images used during Op Relentless are used solely for the purpose of assisting in the prevention and detection of crime and apprehending bench warrant suspects. They must not be used for any other purpose. The Police Service of Northern Ireland will not accept any responsibility for any unauthorised use of these images.”