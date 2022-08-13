Connor Lennon: wanted for arrest

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media post they urged anyone who knew of the man’s whereabouts to contact police straight awayy.

A PSNI spokesperson said:

“This is Connor Lennon - originally from the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Area - who was convicted of theft in January 2022.

Connor Lennon

“Lennon has failed to abide by the conditions of his court order issued upon conviction. He is now wanted for arrest as he did not appear for the hearing for breach of his conditions and a subsequent warrant for arrest was issued.

“Please share this post to help us find him.

“If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.

“Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.The Op Relentless reference number is 07-22.”