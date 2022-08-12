ABC Council strike: will bins be emptied and which services will be affected?

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Trade Unions, The Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance, GMB and Unite the Union have issued the council with notification of industrial action commencing on Monday, August 15 and lasting for up to four weeks, until Sunday September 11.

Accepting the strike will “cause significant disruption to services, facilities and events across the borough” the local authority claims it “deeply regrets the inconvenience this will cause”.

Noting that Monday, August 15 will be the main strike day for all three unions Council has advised the following services will be disrupted.

Bin collections.

Refuse Collection Services

The council says brown, black and green bin collections will be impacted across the borough, but will take place where possible and residents are advised to leave bins out for collection by 7am as normal.

However, a spokesperson for the local authority noted “regrettably, we believe the vast majority of bins will not be emptied”.

“If bins are not emptied on their normal collection day, we are asking residents to take their bins back in from the kerbside.

Craigavon Civic Centre in Craigavon, home of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council. Photo courtesy of Google.

“This means we have not been able to operate the service in the area and we apologise for missing the week’s collection. Bins should only be left out for collection again on your next scheduled collection day after the missed collection.

“Bulky household waste collections and bin purchases are suspended until further notice,” said the council spokesperson.

Household recycling centres

As for household recycling centres, the spokesperson says the borough’s centres are expected to remain open on Monday, August 15.

Street cleansing

A significantly reduced level of sweeping and cleansing will take place across the borough.

Planning department

The Planning office at Bridgewater House will be open to the public on August 15 but a reduced level of service will be in operation.

Any enquiries that relate to an urgent planning matter, especially planning enforcement, will be prioritised and normal service is expected to resume on Tuesday, August 16.

Building Control services

the council is anticipating an impact on Building Control functions, particularly for requested site inspections and there will be reduced provision of service on the day of the strike.

Any enquiries that relate to an urgent dangerous structures matters, will be prioritised. If the matter is urgent, please contact Tom Lavery either by telephone 07702 696285 or by email to [email protected]

Normal service is expected to resume on Tuesday, August 16.

Environmental health

It is anticipated that Environmental Health functions will be impacted, including dog control and animal welfare.

There will be reduced provision and service across public safety, food control, neighbourhood services and environmental protection on the day of the strike. However, if the matter is urgent, contact Council by telephone 0330 0561 011 or by email to [email protected]

Tourism, arts and culture venues

Market Place Theatre – Will be closed to the public on Monday, August 15.

FE McWilliam Gallery – The Exhibition space, shop and reception will be closed on Monday, August 15. Quails Café will remain open.

Navan Centre – Will be closed to the public on Monday, August 15.

Parks and open spaces

All parks and open spaces will be open as normal.

However, there will be a reduced level of facility services available and cleansing will be impacted.

Public toilets

Access to public toilets will be limited until further notice.

Community development

All community centres will be open as normal, with a reduced level of service and all town halls will be open as normal, with a reduced level of services.

Leisure centres

It is anticipated that all leisure centres will be open. However, there will be significant disruption to all sports programmes and timetables (including swimming).

Customers are advised to check with the local centre before arrival.

Civic buildings