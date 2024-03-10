Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Constable John Haggan – known as Jackie – was shot and killed while he was out with his wife and friends at Dunmore Greyhound Stadium on Alexander Park Avenue in north Belfast. on March 10, 1994.

On the 30th anniversary of the murder, detectives from Legacy Investigation Branch are urging anyone who has any information that might help with their inquiries and who has not previously spoken to police, to do so now.

Constable Haggan was a 33-year-old married man who lived in Newtownabbey. He had two children and his wife was pregnant when he was murdered.

Constable John (Jackie) Haggan. Picture: PSNI

Detective Chief Inspector Byrne from Legacy Investigation Branch said: “Jackie was socialising in the members’ bar on the upper floor of the stadium around 9.15pm when he was approached from behind by two gunmen, one of whom shot Jackie in the head from close range.

"He was shot again as he lay on the floor. The second gunman warned other customers not to move before firing into the ceiling to cover their getaway.

"I believe the gunmen made their escape in a gold-coloured Seat Ibiza car, VRM NXI 7341 that was driven by a third accomplice.

"They made off towards Alexander Park Avenue before turning left onto Jellicoe Avenue. That car had been hijacked shortly before 8pm from Stratford Gardens in the Ardoyne area of the city and was located at Chichester Court off the Antrim Road by a local police patrol just before 11.30pm.”

Constable John (Jackie) Haggan.

Detective Chief Inspector Byrne described the killing as “a sickening attack on a family man”.

"He was murdered in cold blood for no other reason than being a police officer providing a service to the local community and local people of east Belfast where he had been stationed for 12 years.

"This is in stark contrast to the terrorists responsible for his brutal murder.

"Thirty years have now passed since Jackie was murdered and I am appealing for anyone who has any knowledge of what happened that night and who have not spoken to police previously to do so now.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the stadium that evening either before or after the murder; Did you see the gunmen before or after the attack? Do you know who these individuals were? Did you see them make their escape after the attack? Did you see the gold-coloured Seat Ibiza car in the vicinity of the stadium or being abandoned in Chichester Court?

"Anyone with information, no matter how small, can contact detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101 or [email protected].