On the 15th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Carroll, who was shot in Craigavon on March 9, 2009, a call has been made for everyone to make a small kind gesture that will make a difference in someone else’s life.

A PSNI social media post on Saturday morning paid tribute to the murdered officer, who was from Banbridge.

"It’s been 15 years since our colleague Stephen Carroll was murdered,” it reads.

PSNI officer Stephen Carroll, who was murdered on March 9, 2009. Picture: PSNI

"Today we remember a colleague who went to work one day 15 years ago, responded to a call to protect the community and because of the cowardly actions of others, never made it home to his family.

"Today we are thinking of Stephen, a colleague and friend, and keep his wife Kate and the wider Carroll family in our thoughts.

"The words below are from Stephen’s colleague who was on duty with him on that night 15 years ago, which he shared with us back in 2009.

"At 21:45 on 9th March 2009, two police cars attended to a call at Lismore Manor in Craigavon. A young woman, her children tucked into bed, was sitting in her home when a brick was thrown through the living room window. This, it transpired, a deliberate act to lure police into the area. As anyone would, the householder phoned 999.

"The officers attending knew of an increased threat of an attack in this specific area. More so given the cowardly murder of two young off duty, unarmed soldiers less than 48 hours earlier. They attended this call for help regardless.

"The first car went to the house. As the second car made to turn in the small cul-de-sac, a burst of automatic gunfire struck the vehicle, fatally wounding my driver, Stephen Carroll. The vermin who carried out this act quickly skulked off into the darkness, their evil deed done.

"A family robbed of a husband, a son, a brother, a father, a grandfather. A unit robbed of a friend and colleague. Our community robbed of an honest, decent and diligent peeler.

"Fifteen years gone, always remembered.

"To all of you who read this. I’d ask one small favour, in memory of my friend. Today do one good thing you wouldn’t normally do. Put a pound in a charity box. Phone someone you’ve not been in touch with for ages. Make a coffee for your workmates. However small a gesture, do something.