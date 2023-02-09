A Cookstown man, who was found with cannabis after police stopped his car in Lurgan, has been fined £500 for possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Isaac Jordan, (24) of Old Coagh Mill, Cookstown pleaded guilty to the offence at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 8.

Craigavon Courthouse.

The court heard that Jordan was stopped by police at a vehicle checkpoint in Lurgan’s High Street on September 18 last year at around 1.50am.

A prosecutor explained that when police stopped the defendant’s BMW and approached the vehicle there was a strong smell of cannabis after which the vehicle and Jordan were detained and searched.

Police found a grinder containing two grams of herbal cannabis. The defendant admitted it was his, that he paid £20 for it and it was for personal use.

Defence solicitor, Jarlath Faloon, said his client said it was for ‘recreational use’ and he has a couple of previous convictions for this.

"He now realises he can’t continue like this and can’t keep repeatedly offending and that he is running the risk of going to jail if he continues. So he is determined to stop the use of it.

"Presently he has no employment. He was on a zero hours contract and he was let go last week and he has not yet applied for benefits so he has very little income at present. He cooperated with police at the scene and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity."