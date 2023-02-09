Pallbearers attending funerals in the Derrytrasna area of Co Armagh are unable to carry coffins to the local church for fear of tripping or falling into potholes.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden, who lives in the Derrytrasna area, said at recent funerals mourners could only carry the coffin a short distance due to safety issues cause by deep potholes.

Potholes in north Armagh are 'embarrassing' and a 'disgrace' as well as creating problems for local communities says SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden.

There have been a number of funerals in the area recently and Cllr McAlinden described the state of the roads as ‘embarrassing’.

The councillor said roads particularly rural roads between Derrytrasna and Portadown and Lurgan were ‘a disgrace’ and voiced frustration that, despite raising issues with the Department for Infrastructure, nothing appears to be done.

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council member said: “Our rural roads are in a complete and utter shambles and to be honest I’m fed up to the back teeth complaining about them.

"From the Bannfoot to Lurgan/Portadown and roads in between, the state of them is embarrassing.

"At recent funerals in Derrytrasna, mourners could only carry the coffin a short distance in fear of tripping or falling over potholes!!

"I call regularly reporting road defaults and it’s really frustrating that nothing major is being done.

"An odd barrow of tarmac ‘here and there’ just doesn’t cut it with the community I represent and to be honest it’s a disgrace. It’s not good enough and the residents are rightly angry and deserve better

"Every year we meet DFI (Department for Infrastructure) representatives to discuss issues and highlight concerns that are raised with me regularly,” said Cllr McAlinden.

"I get the same response that ‘they will assess’. How many times do you need to assess poor roads?

"Five minutes in a car or a dander along the footpath will assess all you need to know and more. It’s not rocket science. It’s brutal,” said the SDLP councillor.

"In 2021-22 financial year there was over 300 claims and almost £250k was paid out due to damage to vehicles. That would go a long way in resurfacing many sections of road.”

