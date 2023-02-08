A Co Armagh dog trainer and member of K9 Search and Rescue is flying out to Turkey and Syria to help find victims of the massive earthquake which hit the region earlier this week.

Kyle Murray, who is also a dog trainer at The Dog Bark in Lurgan, is flying out with his dog Delta to try and find survivors.

Kyle Murray, a dog trainer at The Dog Bark in Lurgan, who volunteers at the K9 Search and Rescue NI, is one of only two search and rescue dog handlers in NI selected to serve at the Turkey and Syria devastating earthquake disaster.

The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 11,500 following the 7.8 magnitude quake which struck the region on Monday morning. Many buildings in cities, towns and villages in the region have collapsed with thousands of people still unaccounted for.

This happened in the early hours of the morning, when people were inside and sleeping. It is believed to be the first earthquake of such a great magnitude in this region for almost 200 years.

"Both Delta and himself will be looking for survivors who only a dog can find using their scent. This will then allow the search teams to go to that particular area in order to find more survivors.

"Both Delta and himself will be looking for survivors who only a dog can find using their scent. This will then allow the search teams to go to that particular area in order to find more survivors.

