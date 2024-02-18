Register
Cookstown police probe into 'deliberate arson attack' on home

Police have launched an investigation after a house in Cookstown was deliberately set on fire.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Feb 2024, 16:13 GMT
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of criminal damage on Sunday morning.

Detective Sergeant Reid said: “Police received a report shortly after 6am that the front door of a property in the Union Place area had been set alight.

"The fire was extinguished before the arrival of officers and thankfully no injuries were reported.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage at a house in the Cookstown area on Sunday morning, February 18. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage at a house in the Cookstown area on Sunday morning, February 18. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
"Extensive damage was caused to the door as a result of the fire and we are investigating what happened as a deliberate arson attack.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 445 18/02/24.

"We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was in the Union Place area of the town on Sunday morning shortly before 6am, and noticed anything suspicious, to get in touch.”