Cookstown police probe into 'deliberate arson attack' on home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of criminal damage on Sunday morning.
Detective Sergeant Reid said: “Police received a report shortly after 6am that the front door of a property in the Union Place area had been set alight.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The fire was extinguished before the arrival of officers and thankfully no injuries were reported.
"Extensive damage was caused to the door as a result of the fire and we are investigating what happened as a deliberate arson attack.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 445 18/02/24.
"We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was in the Union Place area of the town on Sunday morning shortly before 6am, and noticed anything suspicious, to get in touch.”