Cookstown: police probe 'racially motivated' graffiti in south end of town

Police in Cookstown are treating graffiti painted onto the walls of a house in Cookstown as a "racially-motivated hate crime.”

The incident happened in the Stewart Avenue area of the town and was reported to police on Sunday afternoon.

Sergeant Wootton said: “Officers attended the property and on patrol observed a number of other walls in nearby alleyways where similar graffiti had also been daubed.

“This recent criminal damage is being investigated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Police are investigating racially motivated graffiti in the Stewart Avenue area of Cookstown.

“We have launched an investigation and will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies.

“Anyone with information about the graffiti or who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 596 12/01/25.”

Alternatively, you can report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or in confidence through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.