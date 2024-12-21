Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid Ulster police are seeking witnesses who may have seen two masked men ransacking a Cookstown jewellery store.

Officers received a report of a burglary at the premises on Monday, December 16.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported shortly after midnight that two masked men gained entry to a jewellery store in the Dunnamore Road area.

"The store was ransacked with a number of items taken, including jewellery.”

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 2 of 16/12/24.