Cookstown: PSNI appeal after masked men 'ransacked' Cookstown jewellery store
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mid Ulster police are seeking witnesses who may have seen two masked men ransacking a Cookstown jewellery store.
Officers received a report of a burglary at the premises on Monday, December 16.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported shortly after midnight that two masked men gained entry to a jewellery store in the Dunnamore Road area.
"The store was ransacked with a number of items taken, including jewellery.”
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 2 of 16/12/24.