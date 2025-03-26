A 'Meth' user from Larne phoned police and confessed to "20 burglaries".

A recording of the call was played to Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, which was told the defendant had advertised a distinctive stolen bicycle for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

James McKay (22), of Kitcheners Avenue in Larne, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods - a bicycle. A defence barrister said his client had been a user of the drug 'Meth'.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to charges relating to October 26/27 in 2023 - burglary at household garages at Rugby Terrace and Carson Street in Larne; and attempted burglary of and criminal damage to a garage at Lower Cairncastle Road.

The barrister said the defendant "can't remember anything about the offences".

A prosecutor said garages and sheds were broken into. A bicycle worth '£300' was stolen. Two paintings were moved from one garage and left in a nearby alleyway.

The prosecutor said "two males" had tried to force open a garage door. The stolen bicycle was put up for sale by the defendant on Facebook Marketplace and police then found it at the rear of his address.

The court was told a pair of Nike trainers at the defendant's home were similar to those seen on CCTV.

The prosecutor said on November 11 in 2023 "the defendant phoned the police on the 101 line and confessed to 20 burglaries and criminal damage over the previous weeks". That call was listened to in court by District Judge Nigel Broderick.

During the call when the defendant was asked for his address, he replied: "Your mum's" before adding that he was "only joking" and provided his address. Before the call ended he told the female call handler: "Love you."

The defence barrister said that although the defendant made reference to 20 burglaries it had been "vague" and "no specific addresses" were given.

The lawyer said another "accused" had "never been brought to court". He added: "To place the burglaries at the remit of this defendant is a step too far and the Crown are relying on speculation."

Convicting the defendant of the contested charges, Judge Broderick said a stolen bike taken in the area of the burglaries was found in home of the defendant who was wearing similar footwear to that seen on CCTV.

He said the defendant had declined to be cross-examined at the court and he was drawing an "adverse inference" from that.

The judge said prosecutors said there was a "similar modus operandi" with the burglaries and addition to that the defendant made a call to police and admitted to "burglaries of 20 homes and three garages" and said he had stolen a bike and money "but doesn't know beyond that".

The case was adjourned to May 6 for a pre-sentence report.