Court hears Ballymena man pulled out a knife in shopping centre and told a female: 'I won't hesitate to kill you'
Josh Fry (18), of Whitesides Road near Ballymena, admitted assault and possessing a knife as an offensive weapon in relation to April 29 this year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that at 1.50pm in the afternoon the defendant had a knife at the Tower Centre and allegedly made the comment to a female.
The defendant had no record. A defence barrister asked for a pre-sentence report and the case was adjourned to October 23.
Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said custody is under consideration as it had been "quite disgraceful behaviour" and is a "very serious matter".