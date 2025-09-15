Court hears Ballymena man pulled out a knife in shopping centre and told a female: 'I won't hesitate to kill you'

By Ballymena Court Reporter
A court was told a man pulled a knife from his pocket at a food court at the Tower Centre shopping centre in Ballymena and had told a female: "I won't hesitate to kill you."

Josh Fry (18), of Whitesides Road near Ballymena, admitted assault and possessing a knife as an offensive weapon in relation to April 29 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that at 1.50pm in the afternoon the defendant had a knife at the Tower Centre and allegedly made the comment to a female.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The defendant had no record. A defence barrister asked for a pre-sentence report and the case was adjourned to October 23.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said custody is under consideration as it had been "quite disgraceful behaviour" and is a "very serious matter".

