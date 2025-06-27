Over a kilo of cannabis with an estimated street value of '£16,000' was found in a bag on a footpath in Coleraine.

Details were given to Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where two men appeared. William Robinson (23), of Slieve Banna Road in Coleraine and Rob Clarke (19), of Beresford Court in the town, are charged in relation to June 23.

They are both charged with being concerned in the supply of herbal cannabis; conspiracy to supply herbal cannabis; possession of herbal cannabis with intent to supply; and possession of cannabis.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said at 11.45pm on June 22 police on patrol in Coleraine saw a car parked outside an address.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

Police "were aware of previous criminality" at the address and saw two males walking from the area of the address and get into the car. Police believed the males in the car were "purposefully evading police".

At 12.45am police saw the car. Officers believed the driver spotted police and began to speed up. Police lost sight of the car but believed it travelled into Lodge Manor.

In Lodge Manor police saw the car on a footpath with two male occupants and an interior light on. A bag was on the footpath about ten metres in front of the car and the bag "looked completely out of place". Inside the bag was 1.1 kilos of cannabis worth "£16,000".

There was a "strong smell of cannabis" from the car. Robinson was in the driver seat and Clarke was in the front passenger seat. Phones were seized from the men and a small amount of cannabis was found at Clarke's address.

When interviewed, Clarke told police he could not recall why he was in the car "as a result of his autism". He denied seeing the bag and denied that the bag or contents were his. He said his fingerprints of DNA would not be found on it.

He said the cannabis at his home was his for personal use and denied supply allegations.

Robinson told police he had been driving around the town "offering lifts to his friends who were drinking and making sure they got home".

He denied seeing the bag and denied the contents were his. He said there was "little chance" his fingerprints or DNA would be found on it. He denied the charges.

The court heard Robinson had previously been given a ten months prison term, suspended for three years, at Antrim Crown Court on May 7 for other offences - possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and possession of 'criminal property'.

A defence barrister for Robinson said no drugs had been found in the car or no drugs found "on his person". Clarke's barrister said his defendant had "no relevant record".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Robinson had a "very relevant record" and refused bail.

Clarke was granted bail in the sum of £500; there is a £500 surety; he is to have no contact with Robinson; and there is a midnight to 7am curfew when he is electronically tagged.

The cases were adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates Court on July 21.