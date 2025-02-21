Craigavon Area Hospital patient accused of hijacking car after trying to seize control of ambulance

A patient accused of hijacking a car after trying to seize control of an ambulance as part of a “bizarre rampage” must remain in custody, a High Court judge has ruled.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert McKee, 45, was refused bail amid allegations he also ripped an IV line from his arm and flicked blood at a police officer called to Craigavon Area Hospital, declaring he was HIV positive.

Prosecutors claimed he then forced a motorist out of their vehicle with the threat: “I have a gun, it’s either your life or the car.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKee, of Weavers Avenue in Donaghcloney, faces a total of nine charges related to the incident last month.

Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: Google

He is accused of hijacking, threats to kill, attempted hijacking, kidnapping, common assault, assault on police, driving while disqualified and without insurance as well as taking a car without consent.

Police went to the hospital following a 999 call in the early hours of January 25.

The court heard officers confronted McKee and warned him not to remove a cannula fitted to him without medical assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He ignored their advice and ripped the tubing from his arm, according to the prosecution.

As one of the constables retreated, McKee allegedly said he was HIV positive, scooped blood into his hand and flicked it at him.

It was claimed that he also got into an ambulance and tried to drive off, only to be prevented by anti-theft technology.

McKee is also accused of using threats to be armed with a gun to hijack a Volkswagen Polo later that morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposing his bid to be released on bail, Crown counsel argued that he failed to hand himself in until police located and arrested him on February 11.

A defence lawyer said McKee had an infection which left him close to a delirious state when he went to the hospital.

He claimed to be suffering from paranoid thoughts about being under threat from the IRA.

The barrister argued that he only removed the cannula to leave his blood at the scene without any intention to harm police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He wanted there to be a trace (of DNA) should something happen to him, given the threat he believed he was under at the time,” she submitted.

“He was in a distressed state, extremely concerned for his own safety and that was probably exacerbated by his health difficulties at the time.”

McKee denies the hijacking allegations, claiming instead there was an arrangement for him to be picked up in the car in exchange for money.

Asked about the alleged attempt to take the ambulance, counsel responded: “He stated that he was hiding in it from a threat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bail was refused due to concerns that McKee could re-offend or evade justice.

Mr Justice Simpson said: “This bizarre rampage seems to have started in hospital and continued for some time.

“Although the defendant denies it… this seems to involve flicking blood at police (and claiming) he was HIV positive.

“That’s a very frightening thing for a police officer, as is saying to someone whose car was hijacked ‘I have a gun, it’s either your life or the car’.”