A Craigavon judge has deferred sentencing a man who hurled abuse at police, joking about the murder of an officer by the IRA.

Jordan Lee Hackett, 32, whose address was given as Castle Hill Park, Ballygawley, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

The court heard that on January 31, 2025, police were tasked to an ongoing disturbance. A member of the public said an intoxicated male was in a nearby laneway.

Police located the defendant and it was reported that he was “highly intoxicated and highly volatile”.

Craigavon courthouse. Pic credit: Tony Hendron

He was detained under mental health legislation and conveyed to Craigavon Area Hospital.

It was stated that the defendant began to spit in the rear of the police cell van and was told multiple times to stop doing it.

The court was told that the defendant was being extremely hostile to the police and that four officers were required due to his volatility.

The defendant was also abusive to hospital staff.

It was said that he stated his support for the IRA. He had to be removed from the hospital and staff were unable to complete a full triage due to his behaviour.

The defendant then continued his abusive behaviour and made remarks about the death of a constable by the IRA.

A defence lawyer told the court there were “some positives” in the pre-sentence report and that the defendant had been out of prison for five and a half months.

He continued: “The facts of this are appalling and it is a horrible thing. I have no doubt he is ashamed of hearing it. He cannot remember it.

"He needs to deal with his problems and addiction and stop coming back to court.

"There is some hope that he is turning some kind of corner. He is someone who has been very badly dysregulated with drugs and alcohol.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant: “This is appalling animalistic behaviour. You have treated police like animals.”

Mr Ranaghan deferred sentence in the case for six months, with the defendant to reappear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on January 14, 2026.

Mr Ranaghan warned the defendant: “I will send you to prison if you breach the deferral period.”

The defendant was also charged with ‘simple drunk’ following a separate incident on February 1, 2025.

The court heard that police on mobile patrol in Kitchen Hill in Lurgan at 2.30pm were flagged down by a member of the public who reported that a male was struggling to stand on his feet.

The police spoke with the defendant and it was noted that he was also struggling to communicate.

Due to his demeanour and level of intoxication, he was arrested and taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant the maximum sentence was a fine of £200. However, giving the defendant credit for his early plea in the case, Mr Ranaghan imposed a fine of £150, as well as an offender’s levy of £15. He allowed the defendant 12 weeks to pay the fine.