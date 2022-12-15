Lukas Matusak, aged 33, from Orangefield Drive, Armagh faced two charges of possessing a Class A and Class B drug.
The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing Methylamphetamine, otherwise known as Crystal Meth, on December 11, 2021 and a second charge of possessing cannabis on the same date.
On Wednesday District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Is it a plea to both charges? Oh dear. That’s the first time I have seen that.”
Matusak’s barrister David McKeown said: “I haven’t seen it either.”
The district judge said: “I just think Crystal Meth is too serious with just a fine.”
The case was adjourned until February 1, 2023 for a pre-sentence report to which a Slovakian interpreter was booked.