A Craigavon Magistrates Court judge has postponed sentencing a man who pleaded guilty to possessing the drug Crystal Meth.

Lukas Matusak, aged 33, from Orangefield Drive, Armagh faced two charges of possessing a Class A and Class B drug.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing Methylamphetamine, otherwise known as Crystal Meth, on December 11, 2021 and a second charge of possessing cannabis on the same date.

Craigavon Court House.

On Wednesday District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Is it a plea to both charges? Oh dear. That’s the first time I have seen that.”

Matusak’s barrister David McKeown said: “I haven’t seen it either.”

The district judge said: “I just think Crystal Meth is too serious with just a fine.”