Craigavon court judge says possession of drug Crystal Meth is 'too serious for just a fine'

A Craigavon Magistrates Court judge has postponed sentencing a man who pleaded guilty to possessing the drug Crystal Meth.

By Craigavon Court Reporter
5 hours ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 11:23am

Lukas Matusak, aged 33, from Orangefield Drive, Armagh faced two charges of possessing a Class A and Class B drug.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing Methylamphetamine, otherwise known as Crystal Meth, on December 11, 2021 and a second charge of possessing cannabis on the same date.

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc
On Wednesday District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Is it a plea to both charges? Oh dear. That’s the first time I have seen that.”

Matusak’s barrister David McKeown said: “I haven’t seen it either.”

The district judge said: “I just think Crystal Meth is too serious with just a fine.”

The case was adjourned until February 1, 2023 for a pre-sentence report to which a Slovakian interpreter was booked.