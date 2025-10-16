A Craigavon judge has demanded that a police officer attend his court ‘whether on or off duty’ after she failed to turn up and explain why cases she is investigating are taking so long.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The barrister for Portadown man, Lewis Lucas, (33), who is currently on remand in Maghaberry Prison, said his cases were moving “at a snail’s pace” and reminded District Judge Michael Ranaghan that the officer investigating the cases failed to turn up to explain why, despite being told to attend.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

Lucas, of Churchill Park, faces three sets of charges. In the first he is accused of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a wheel brace, with intent to cause an indictable offence, five counts of criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, possession of the Class C drug diazepam, stalking a woman and assaulting police on dates between June 2 – 3 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also accused of threatening to damage property on June 6 this year.

In a third set of charges he is accused of possessing an offensive weapon, ‘a long metal black coloured object’ within intent to commit an indictable offence and making threats to kill a woman on July 13 this year.

Barrister Mr John Paul McCann explained that while updates were provided last week, they were “unsatisfactory”.

“The investigating officer was to attend last week and failed to attend,” he said. “I believe that is the second occasion no one attended. The investigating officer was directed to attend this week and written reasons were to be provided to Your Worship by Wednesday to outline why there was no appearance, why the case had not been reallocated and for a full update to be provided,” said the barrister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Up to this point these cases have been trundling along since June and specifically the case at number 13 there has been no update whatsoever. The full file was due on July 21 and, to date, there hasn’t been a single update on that,” he added.

He revealed Lucas has been in custody for three months – the equivalent of a six months sentence.

"The delay is unacceptable. All the cases are moving at a snail’s pace,” he said. "It’s an unacceptable state of affairs.”

Mr McCann said after the last High Court bail application in September Mr Justice O’Hara said he expected progress in two months or he would strongly be considering bail.

“There hasn’t been any progress,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police officer attended court via video link saying he wasn’t aware the judge asked for a written explanation as to the non-attendance of the officer.

He said he wasn’t the investigating officer and had “basically been given notes” to read. He admitted to “technical issues” on “our side” regarding body worn footage.

District Judge Michael Ranagan demanded the investigating officer attend court “regardless if she is on or off duty” and explain why the court “was ignored”.

He listed the cases for a ‘fault bail application’ on October 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am very concerned at the way the court has been treated. It might only be the magistrates court but it is a court. If it makes a direction, I don’t care who it’s to, it needs to be answered,” said the district judge.