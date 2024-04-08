Craigavon judge tells Magheralin man to confine his 'monologues' to indoors after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order
Rodney Gordon Hanna, from Florence Ville, Magheralin, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of Breach of a Restraining Order on October 2 last year.
Hanna’s lawyer said the defendant “accepts his guilt and his behaviour crossed the line of what was expected of him given the fact that a restraining order was in place”.
The lawyer said: “While he was engaging in a monologue and speaking on the phone he now accepts that female was disturbed by this. He offers his apologies both to her and the court.”
District Judge Francis Rafferty asked for a Pre-Sentence Report for May 15.
Speaking to the defendant the District Judge said: “If you have any other episodes of wishing to talk to yourself, keep it indoors.”