Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rodney Gordon Hanna, from Florence Ville, Magheralin, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of Breach of a Restraining Order on October 2 last year.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

Hanna’s lawyer said the defendant “accepts his guilt and his behaviour crossed the line of what was expected of him given the fact that a restraining order was in place”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawyer said: “While he was engaging in a monologue and speaking on the phone he now accepts that female was disturbed by this. He offers his apologies both to her and the court.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty asked for a Pre-Sentence Report for May 15.