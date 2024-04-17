Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig Woods, aged 37, from Drumford Close, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with drink driving.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A Prosecutor told the court police were conducting a vehicle check point at the Knockmenagh Road in Craigavon on March 17 this year. They stopped a vehicle at approximately 8.10am and smelled intoxicating liquor from the driver.

They took a preliminary breath test with a reading of 73 and when in custody at Lurgan Police Station there was an evidential reading of 61.

Woods’ lawyer said her client does come before the court with a relevant record which “unfortunately for him will mean the loss of a job with Express Distribution”. She explained he had been employed as a lorry driver there this past two years.

"He’s been left in a position that as from today, he is going to have to seek alternative means of employment and he has a mortgage and financial commitments to make,” she said.

"He tells me that on the Saturday before St Patrick’s Day he went to Portadown Golf Club and had a few drinks. He left his car there and walked home as he knew he was over the limit to drive.

"He got home, fell asleep and panicked as he knew he needed the car for work,” she said, adding that Woods walked back to the club and was stopped by police on his way home.