Zilvinas Lokama, from Legahory Court, Craigavon, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply namely cannabis and possession of a Class B controlled drug namely cannabis.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

He is further charged with possession of a prohibited weapon namely an aerosal spray cannister labelled 'Police Max', which was designed or adapted for the discharge of electricity or any noxious liquid, gas or other thing, dishonestly using electricity and possession of criminal property namely £695 in cash. All charges are dated January 24, 2022.

Defence solicitor Richard Monteith said he wanted his client to appear on the video link to hear “the rapid progress compared to the last time when he spent nine months in custody before he was granted bail”.