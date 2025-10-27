A Co Armagh man, accused of recording information about a police officer which is likely to be of use to terrorists, is to stand in a non-jury trial, a court has heard.

Sean Patrick Martin, aged 41, from Carrigart Manor, Craigavon, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Two charges were put to Martin including that on July 6, 2023 he made a record of information likely to be useful to terrorists namely a photograph containing the image of an off-duty PSNI officer, his private motor vehicle and a record of a house number connected to that constable.

A second charge is that on the same date, Martin published or communicated information about a person who was or is a PSNI officer which is likely to be useful to terrorists.

A prosecutor said that on the basis of the papers before the court there is a prima facie case to answer.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked if there were any ancillary applications attached for the purposes of committal.

There were none, he was told by the prosecution.

He asked if there were any contrary submissions and Martin’s barrister, Mr Andrew Moriarty, said there were “no contrary submissions at this stage”.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “I have read the papers and am satisfied there is a prima facie case against Mr Sean Martin.”

When asked if he wanted to say anything or submit anything in writing in relation to the charges, Martin declined.

The prosecutor said: “A certificate has been issued from the Director for a non-jury trial. The ultimate application is for the case to be transferred to Belfast Crown Court.”

District Judge Ranaghan decided to keep the case in Craigavon Crown Court “for now” and “for review” at Craigavon Crown Court.

He sent it to Craigavon Crown Court on November 7 for consideration as to venue.

He said he understood police “are concerned about the case more generally”, adding he hadn’t been notified about any bail issues regarding Martin since it was varied again. The defendant was released on continuing bail.

Martin’s barrister, Mr Moriarty, applied for two counsel for the Crown Court which District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would consider.