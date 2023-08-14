Craigavon man ‘attacked his mum with table leg in row over phone’, court told

A Craigavon man allegedly attacked his mother with a broken table leg in a row over a phone, the High Court heard on Monday .

Dale Ruddell is accused of inflicting blows to her ribs and face before throttling her.

The 27-year-old, of Parkmore in Craigavon, was refused bail on multiple charges of assault and subjecting the woman to threatening or abusive behaviour.

Prosecution counsel Connel Trainor claimed Ruddell launched the attack at his mother’s home on June 1 after she refused his demands to provide a phone.

The High Court in Belfast. Picture: Google

"He stated that he would cut her throat and smash her face,” the barrister submitted.

Ruddell allegedly smashed a coffee table, lifted one of the broken legs and hit his mother on the ribs. She fell onto the sofa in pain and was then struck several times to the face, the court heard.

At one point the defendant grabbed her by the throat and pinned her against a wall, restricting her breathing before finally letting go, according to the prosecution. She ran from the house to a nearby address, allegedly pursued by her son shouting: “All I wanted is the f****** phone for two minutes.”

It was claimed that Ruddell brandished a brush shaft and threatened another man and woman at that property.

Mr Trainor contended that he punched his mother again, causing her to fall and bang her head.

"Her nose was bleeding all over her face, she hit the floor and suffered pain, swelling and bruising,” he added.

Ruddell, who also faces counts of criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon, was arrested after police arrived at the scene.

During interviews he provided a statement denying any intentional assault on his mother. He claimed that she may have accidentally suffered a facial injury when he pushed open a door, and that any damage caused to the coffee table was due to leg injury which caused him to lose his balance.

Defence counsel challenged the reliability of the complaint against Ruddell. He also argued that his client should be released because of the time already spent in custody.