Carter Gilpin, aged 25, from Westacres, appeared on Friday accused of a number of charges including theft and going equipped for theft.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

He was accused of stealing goods worth £283 from Tesco, Craigavon on September 25 last year; stealing three coats valued up to £270 from TK Maxx in Craigavon on September 24 last year; going equipped for theft with an article and namely pliers on September 24 and on September 25 last year; stealing goods worth £501.90 or thereabouts belonging to TK MAXX on September 25 last year.

The court heard that on Monday September 25 last year police received a report of two men shoplifting from Tesco in Craigavon. Shortly before 9pm Gilpin and another man were spoken to on the Highfield Road. When searched Gilpin had two pairs of pliers. Tesco’s staff provided statements and the value of the goods stolen amounted to £283 or thereabouts.

“CCTV showed both defendants around 7.10pm filling a bag full of goods and leaving the store having made no attempt to pay,” said a Prosecutor, who added, while viewing other CCTV footage from TK Maxx the defendants were spotted raiding shelves on September 24. Gilpin is seen taking three coats valued between £150 to £270.

The next day, at TK Maxx at 5.52pm the pair were spotted on CCTV lifting a large number of items. “They were seen removing labels, security tags and hangers and putting the goods into a black holdall in the trolley,” he said. The stolen goods amounted to £501.90. On the CCTV on September 25, the defendant was seen wearing the same coat which was stolen the previous day.

The court heard there was a charge of stealing a wheelchair valued at £250 but it was recovered and the charge dropped.

The total value of all the goods stolen in both stores is £1,054.90. The co-accused has already been dealt with by the courts.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy told Gilpin if he is dealing with the case and no compensation has been paid ‘the risk of custody is very serious’.