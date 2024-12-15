Craigavon man who 'had a couple of pints of shandy' was over the limit
David Carville, 69, whose address was given as Garrymore, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.
The court heard that on November 18, 2024, the defendant was involved in a three-vehicle road traffic accident on the Tullygally East Road in Craigavon.
Police breathalysed the drivers of the three vehicles.
The defendant was conveyed to Lurgan Custody Suite, where a test gave a reading of 43 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Defence told the court: “He met a few friends at the Stables Bar, which is in very close proximity to his address.
"He says he had a couple of pints of shandy at lunchtime.”
Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months.
He also imposed a fine of £200, and an offender’s levy of £15.