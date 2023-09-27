A 32-year-old man arrested last night (Tuesday) in connection with an investigation into an attempted murder in Crossmaglen has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

There have been five arrests to date in relation to the probe into the incident in which a man, aged in his 30s, was shot as he sat inside his car, a silver-coloured Volkswagen Passat, in the Ballsmill Road area.

In a renewed appeal for information this evening (Wednesday), the PSNI said: “The attack took place early on a Monday morning, 4th September, just after 6.10am. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch.

Police at the scene of the incident in Crossmaglen on September 4. Photo Declan Roughan / Press Eye

"Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed a dark-coloured Hyundai Tuscan believed to have been in the vicinity of the Ballsmill Road area.