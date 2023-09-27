Crossmaglen attempted murder probe: man (32) released on bail
and live on Freeview channel 276
There have been five arrests to date in relation to the probe into the incident in which a man, aged in his 30s, was shot as he sat inside his car, a silver-coloured Volkswagen Passat, in the Ballsmill Road area.
In a renewed appeal for information this evening (Wednesday), the PSNI said: “The attack took place early on a Monday morning, 4th September, just after 6.10am. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed a dark-coloured Hyundai Tuscan believed to have been in the vicinity of the Ballsmill Road area.
"Anyone who can help to identify this vehicle, has information regarding it’s movements on the day of the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.”Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.