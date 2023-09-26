A man arrested by officers investigating an assault in the Larne area on Monday (September 25) has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Appealing for information about Monday’s incident, Inspector Parkes said: “A report was received shortly after 10.35pm that two hooded men, who were both wearing dark clothing had forced their way into a house in the Ballycraigy Ring area.

“They assaulted a man, aged in his 20s, who was inside the property at the time by punching him to the face which made him fall to the ground. When the victim was on the ground he was also kicked to the chest. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Police enquiries into the Larne incident are ongoing. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“The victim of this attack required hospital treatment for serious injuries to his face, and was also left shaken by what happened.”