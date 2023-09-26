Register
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Larne resident assault investigation: man released on bail

A man arrested by officers investigating an assault in the Larne area on Monday (September 25) has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2023, 19:04 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Appealing for information about Monday’s incident, Inspector Parkes said: “A report was received shortly after 10.35pm that two hooded men, who were both wearing dark clothing had forced their way into a house in the Ballycraigy Ring area.

“They assaulted a man, aged in his 20s, who was inside the property at the time by punching him to the face which made him fall to the ground. When the victim was on the ground he was also kicked to the chest. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Most Popular
Police enquiries into the Larne incident are ongoing. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Police enquiries into the Larne incident are ongoing. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Police enquiries into the Larne incident are ongoing. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“The victim of this attack required hospital treatment for serious injuries to his face, and was also left shaken by what happened.”

Read More
Police appeal for information after arson attack on home in Antrim

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who has mobile, doorbell or CCTV footage that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2189 25/09/23.”Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.