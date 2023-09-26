Larne resident assault investigation: man released on bail
The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Appealing for information about Monday’s incident, Inspector Parkes said: “A report was received shortly after 10.35pm that two hooded men, who were both wearing dark clothing had forced their way into a house in the Ballycraigy Ring area.
“They assaulted a man, aged in his 20s, who was inside the property at the time by punching him to the face which made him fall to the ground. When the victim was on the ground he was also kicked to the chest. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.
“The victim of this attack required hospital treatment for serious injuries to his face, and was also left shaken by what happened.”
“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who has mobile, doorbell or CCTV footage that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2189 25/09/23.”Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.