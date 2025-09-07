A Crumlin man has been sentenced to three years on probation after engaging in sexual communication with a police officer he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.

Stuart Coulter, 34, whose address was given as Ballydonaghy Cottages in Crumlin, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, and attempting to engage a child in a sexual act.

The court heard that on March 31, 2025 the defendant was arrested in the car park of Lisburn Leisureplex in relation to a number of offences of attempting to meet a child for sexual purposes.

The defendant had contacted “Jamie”, whom he believed to be a 14-year old male.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

Between March 25, 2025 and March 31, 2025 the defendant had sent a number of indecent photographs to this person, as well as a video of himself masturbating.

The defendant asked “Jamie” to send a number of sexual photographs.

The defendant had been talking to a police officer who was posing as a child.

During interview the defendant admitted he was involved, attempted sending indecent images, and had gone to the Leisureplex to meet an alleged child.

A defence lawyer stated: “These are some of the most serious charges this court can deal with and he is very lucky he is not in the Crown Court.

"Thankfully there was no actual children involved and no one was harmed.

"This man was interviewed without a solicitor and made full admissions.

“He did accept responsibility from the outset and he was very frank with Probation about what occurred during these online conversations and his intentions in organising this meeting.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “There is nothing sophisticated about it and he does have vulnerabilities.

"This is a case that any court would be thinking of an immediate custodial sentence."

Addressing the defendant, Ms Watters continued: “I think you have vulnerabilities that may explain, to some extent, your behaviour.

"I believe the best thing for society would be if you worked with Probation in relation to any further offending."

Ms Watters imposed a probation order for three years and warned the defendant if he breached the order she would send him to prison.

The defendant was ordered to sign the sex offender’s register for five years.