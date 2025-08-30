Councillor raises concerns over traffic jam chaos at Carryduff recycling centre

Concerns have been raised relating to traffic issues at a Co Down recycling centre over fears emergency vehicles will “get blocked” on the road.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public safety issue was raised at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, but its CEO says despite political pressure, he will not pay for a short-term fix.

In the meantime motorists are having to put up with miles of gridlock until “significant capital funds” can be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castlereagh South Councillor, Daniel Bassett asked for an update about the Carryduff recycling centre, saying: “I have received numerous complaints from constituents with the traffic backed right up to Saintfield Road and as far down as Carryduff roundabout and also as far up as Lidl on Church Road.

Concerns have been raised about traffic chaos at the Carryduff Household Recycling Centre. Pic credit: Google

“This is not the first time this has happened particularly over the summer months and other times of the year.

"I’m requesting for an update on short term measures we can introduce to help alleviate any more traffic issues in the near future.”

Currently, LCCC provides three household recycling centres (HRCs) in the district at ‘The Cutts’ Derriaghy; ‘Drumlough’ Hillsborough and Carryduff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Bassett asked: “Is there anything we can do in the short-term to help alleviate the huge backlog?

“It’s just not for people who are going to the HRC site, who are getting caught in the traffic either going to work or coming home from work, there are emergency vehicles that are potentially going to get blocked along those roads.

“I think something needs to be done before any feasibility study on reconfiguring the site or a brand new site would be brought forward to us in a report.”

Council CEO David Burns responded: “In terms of Carryduff I have had letters from MPs as well as being approached by local councillors. As you know we began a feasibility study into a reconfigured recycling centre there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would be against spending money there in the short-term when we know we will have to spend significant capital funds on redesigning that.

“We will have a look at your concerns. Anything that we do want to do will have some kind of a financial ramification, that will have a consideration on what can be achieved.”