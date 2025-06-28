A Crumlin man has been given a suspended prison sentence after returning stolen goods to their owner.

Stephen Daykin, aged 28, whose address was given as Largy Road, Crumlin, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with handling stolen goods.

The court heard that on July 24, 2024, police received a report that several items of horseriding equipment, said to be worth approximately £3,000, had been stolen.

On July 28, 2024 police received an updated report that the defendant had returned the equipment to the owner in the same condition in which it had been stolen.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

He reportedly told the victim that he and his brother had stolen the equipment.

The court was told that his brother had already been sentenced for the offence.

Defence said the defendant was “very apologetic” for the distress the incident had caused and that he expressed remorse.

District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a custodial sentence of four months, which he suspended for a period of 18 months.