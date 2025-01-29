Crumlin woman struck detention officer 'in the groin' at police station
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A woman who struck a male Civilian Detention Officer "in the groin" at a police station has been put on Probation for a year.
Amanda Rock (37), of Camlin Park in Crumlin, committed offences on July 15 last year.
She was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges of assaulting a designated person in the execution of his duty; disorderly behaviour in Crumlin; and possession of cannabis and pregabalin.
On August 1 last year she attended the Enquiry Office at Antrim Police Station and a strong smell of cannabis was noted from her.
When detained for a search she produced two grammes of cannabis and a grinder. She admitted a charge of possessing a Class B drug.