Crumlin woman struck detention officer 'in the groin' at police station

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:43 BST
A woman who struck a male Civilian Detention Officer "in the groin" at a police station has been put on Probation for a year.

Amanda Rock (37), of Camlin Park in Crumlin, committed offences on July 15 last year.

She was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges of assaulting a designated person in the execution of his duty; disorderly behaviour in Crumlin; and possession of cannabis and pregabalin.

On August 1 last year she attended the Enquiry Office at Antrim Police Station and a strong smell of cannabis was noted from her.

When detained for a search she produced two grammes of cannabis and a grinder. She admitted a charge of possessing a Class B drug.

