A customer at licensed premises in Larne began making "anti-LGBT" comments before pulling out a knife and threatening to slit the throats of two female members of staff.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Andrew McCallion (57), with an address listed as Omeath Street in Belfast, admitted possessing a knife as an offensive weapon; threatening behaviour; and possession of cannabis on December 22 last year. The defendant had a previous record.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court, that at 2am police received a report from licensed premises of a male outside with a knife threatening staff members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police arrived and the male was being detained and a penknife was lying on ground.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The court was told the defendant had earlier asked two female members of bar staff "what their pronouns were" and "making derogatory comments which were described as 'anti-LGBT'."

The prosecutor added: "He then pulls out the penknife and threatens to slit their throats." Door staff then intervened. Cannabis was found inside a necklace the defendant had.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been intoxicated and along with him falling and hitting his head that had contributed to the behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant, it was said, had the penknife "only to open vapes that he had with him to smoke" and "he is not, on his instructions, a violent man by nature".

He said McCallion is "extremely ashamed" and he accepted the words used were "completely abhorrent".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant it had been "very poor behaviour" and "no doubt these female members of staff were extremely concerned about a: your behaviour, b: what you said; and the fact that you had a penknife. All that combined would place anybody in fear".

The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for two years. The judge told the defendant: "Consider yourself lucky you are not going to jail".