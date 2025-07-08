Family members of a man who tragically lost his life in Portrush after an attack fuelled by alcohol have shared how his “cruel and untimely” death has “turned their worlds upside down”.

Jason Murray appeared before Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday for the manslaughter of Paul Rowlands in Portrush in July 2022.

The 42-year-old, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, was given an indeterminate sentence for which he will serve a minimum of eight years in custody before being considered for release.

Mr Rowlands, aged 46 and from Cambridge, was on an extended stay in Portrush from early June 2022, and was planning to return to England at the end of July.

Paul Rowlands, with his daughter Lucy. picture: family image

He was found injured and unresponsive in Portrush’s Bath Terrace area early on Monday, July 18, 2022 and pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

"Jason Murray was arrested that Monday evening. Murray later admitted to assaulting Paul during an argument, but maintained he had left him alive and well,” said Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey.

The detective said police are grateful to people who came forward to support their investigation.

"A number of witnesses, who saw the two men in and around the area on Sunday, July 17, described both consuming alcohol and arguing. Another gave an account of the actual attack, describing how the defendant assaulted the victim while he lay vulnerable on the ground,” she said.

Jason Murray. Picture: custody image

"Mr Rowlands sustained heavy bruising to his ear and a laceration to the side of his head. A post mortem examination confirmed that, tragically, he died from a brain haemorrhage caused by blunt impact to the head.

"This was the most senseless and tragic loss of a man’s life, in an attack fuelled by alcohol. Here, a verbal altercation followed by physical blows has had the most devastating and irreversible of consequences.

"Working with the Public Prosecution Service, the defendant has now been held accountable. At the same time, Paul’s family have suffered unimaginably and I’m deeply aware that their heartache goes on.”

In a statement on behalf of the family Leanne Rowlands, Paul’s daughter, said: “Dad was at the heart of our big family. He was a father, son, brother, uncle and grandfather – and he was loved by us all, more than I can say.

"He was the most loving son to his mum and dad, June and Tony. And, in turn, he was a brilliant dad to me and my four younger siblings, Lucy, Ria, Laura and Ryan.

"Dad was our rock, and his cruel and untimely death has turned our worlds upside down. Our lives will never be the same again.

"Paul’s granddaughter was just 10 months old when his life was taken, and there’s a new grandson in the world now too. They’ll never have the joy of knowing their grandad and, believe me, he would simply have adored and spoilt them both.

"We remember his warmth and brilliant sense of humour. He was quiet to the outside world but, to us, he was great fun. He loved us, his nieces and nephews too, more than anything in the world.

"The last three years have been so hard for us all and, while the sentence has now been passed, I know we have sad days ahead. Nothing will bring this gentle soul back.”