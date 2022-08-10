Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas issued a photo of Darius Radziunas as part of Operation Relentless.

He is thought to be in the Lurgan area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Radziunas currently has two outstanding warrants for a theft offence and another for a number of drug offences including possession of Class A and B with intent to supply.

“Please share this post to help us find him.

“If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts. Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is E08-22