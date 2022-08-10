Police in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas issued a photo of Darius Radziunas as part of Operation Relentless.
He is thought to be in the Lurgan area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Radziunas currently has two outstanding warrants for a theft offence and another for a number of drug offences including possession of Class A and B with intent to supply.
“Radziunas is currently believed to be in the Lurgan area.
“Please share this post to help us find him.
“If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts. Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is E08-22
“Please note: Images used during Op Relentless are used solely for the purpose of assisting in the prevention and detection of crime and apprehending bench warrant suspects. They must not be used for any other purpose. The Police Service of Northern Ireland will not accept any responsibility for any unauthorised use of these images.”