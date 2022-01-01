Dash-cam footage sought following Carrick hit-and-run

Officers investigating the incident - which happened in the Trooperslane area on Thursday, November 18 - today issued an appeal for anyone who was in the area to come forward.
They say that at approximately 6.45pm, a couple travelling in a grey-coloured Volkswagon Golf had stopped at traffic lights on Trooperslane Road when they were struck by a black-coloured Seat Leon.
The pair suffered minor injuries during the incident and damage was caused to the rear door and bumper of the car.
The driver of the Seat Leon made off from the scene of the incident.
Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1605 of 18/11/21.
