Dash-cam footage sought following Carrick hit-and-run

Officers investigating the incident - which happened in the Trooperslane area on Thursday, November 18 - today issued an appeal for anyone who was in the area to come forward.

They say that at approximately 6.45pm, a couple travelling in a grey-coloured Volkswagon Golf had stopped at traffic lights on Trooperslane Road when they were struck by a black-coloured Seat Leon.

The pair suffered minor injuries during the incident and damage was caused to the rear door and bumper of the car.

Trooperslane Road. Picture: Google

The driver of the Seat Leon made off from the scene of the incident.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1605 of 18/11/21.