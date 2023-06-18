Defence lawyer said over-the-limit motorist had been drinking more since being 'burnt out'

Owen McQuillan (47), of Queens Park near Ballymoney, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath; driving whilst disqualified and absence of insurance in Ballymena on March 25 this year.
When taken to a police station he had an alcohol in breath reading of 84 - the legal limit is 35.
At Ballymena Magistrates' Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been banned from driving at court in January this year for excess alcohol but was then detected again behind the wheel with alcohol in March.
He told the defendant he could be jailed but said in the light of the contents of a Probation report he would put him on Probation and ordered him to do 80 hours of Community Service. There was also a three-year driving ban.