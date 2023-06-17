Pictures as Garden Show Ireland at Antrim Castle Gardens brought in the crowds on Saturday

Visitors to the second day of Garden Show Ireland at Antrim Castle Gardens were treated to a feast of activities, food and fun.

There was plenty to see and do with demonstrations on everything from flower farmers and floral displays to foraging, food and drink and fly fishing along with countryside crafts, caring for trees and wildlife.

And of course, gardening in all its forms took centre stage, with talks, demonstrations and the chance for the public to learn new skills and be inspired to improve their own outdoor space.

Set in the beautiful and historic Antrim Castle Gardens, the new show layout offers plenty of space for the public to enjoy the exhibits, stands and demonstrations as well as places to sit and relax.

The three-day show, which is expected to attract around 30,000 visitors across the weekend, continues on Sunday, June 18.

Tickets cost £10 (children under 16 admitted free) and can be purchased online at gardenshowireland.com

These pictures give a flavour of what was going on at the show on Saturday.

See photos from the show on Friday here.

1 . Beautiful blooms Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, right, meets one of the exhibitors at Garden Show Ireland on Saturday. Photo: Press Eye

2 . Terrific terrariums Pictured at the gardening festival are is Conrad McCormick demonstrating how to make a terrarium. Photo: Press Eye

3 . Just potty about gardening Pictured at Garden Show Ireland on Saturday is Geoff Stebbings talking about gardening in pots. Photo: Press Eye

4 . Having a go Conrad McCormick shares a few tips on creating terraniums with Debbie Seath. Photo: Press Eye

