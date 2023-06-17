Pictures as Garden Show Ireland at Antrim Castle Gardens brought in the crowds on Saturday
There was plenty to see and do with demonstrations on everything from flower farmers and floral displays to foraging, food and drink and fly fishing along with countryside crafts, caring for trees and wildlife.
And of course, gardening in all its forms took centre stage, with talks, demonstrations and the chance for the public to learn new skills and be inspired to improve their own outdoor space.
Set in the beautiful and historic Antrim Castle Gardens, the new show layout offers plenty of space for the public to enjoy the exhibits, stands and demonstrations as well as places to sit and relax.
The three-day show, which is expected to attract around 30,000 visitors across the weekend, continues on Sunday, June 18.
Tickets cost £10 (children under 16 admitted free) and can be purchased online at gardenshowireland.com
These pictures give a flavour of what was going on at the show on Saturday.
