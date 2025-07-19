A woman who stole hundreds of pounds worth of items from shops in Belfast and Lisburn has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Tory Elizabeth Corbett, aged 28, whose address was given as Deerpark Road in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with five counts of theft, as well as one further charge of possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam.

The theft charges relate to incidents at Victoria Square in Belfast on April 18, 2024 when she stole a bottle of Moschino perfume valued at £87 from House of Fraser, clothing to the value of £59.50 from Fat Face, and clothing to the value of £140 from Hollister.

She was also charged with stealing food items to the value of £51.31 from Eurospar in Lisburn on January 25, 2024.

The fifth theft charge related to the theft of clothing to the value of £827 from Marks and Spencer at Sprucefield.

The defendant was also charged with possession of drugs on April 18, 2024.

The court was told that sentencing had been deferred for six months and that the defendant had stayed out of trouble during the interim period.

The court was also told that she has since had a baby and no longer takes drugs.

The defendant said that at the time of the offending she was “off my head taking drugs but I don’t take drugs now”.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a custodial sentence of five months in relation to each of the theft charges, which she suspended for 18 months.

She also imposed a custodial sentence of one month, suspended for 18 months on the charge of possession of a Class C drug.

An order for the destruction of the drugs was also issued.

The court was told that some of the stolen items were recovered and fit for resale, including the items stolen from House of Fraser, Marks and Spencer, and Hollister.

Ms Watters ordered the defendant to pay compensation to the value of £110.81 in relation to the other stolen items which were not recovered.

“I am imposing it [the suspended sentence] on the basis that you have got yourself cleaned up and you are not going to be in trouble again,” she told the defendant.