A 37-year-old delivery driver, who was spotted texting while driving on the M1, told police he was late for a football game.

Mitko Georgiev, of Albert Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone whilst driving.

Craigavon Courthouse.

Police were on the westbound lane of the M1 near Lurgan, on March 16 this year, when they overtook the defendant’s vehicle and noted he was using his phone.

Officers spotted him with his mobile phone in his right hand and his head tilted downward. He was ‘in the act of texting’, the court heard.

They stopped the defendant using blue lights and horns and he said he understood the investigating officer and produced a Bulgarian driving licence.

As police issued an electronic Fixed Road Penalty for the offence the defendant told them he was late for football and had been texting to inform someone about that.

"He noted the defendant appeared to be in football clothing and Georgiev handed over his licence at the roadside,” said a prosecutor. Police were later notified the fixed penalty issued could not be progressed due to the defendant’s licence already having six penalty points attached to it.

Mr Reid said explained his client, who is Bulgarian and has been living in Northern Ireland with his mother since 2017, was running late for football and sent a text message.

"He is working as a delivery driver so his licence is important to him,” he said.

Georgiev was given six penalty points and fined £300 plus the £15 offender levy.