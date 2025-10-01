One person has been taken to hospital following a road crash in Lurgan town centre this morning.

The incident happened in the Church Place North Street area as pupils converged to travel to various schools in the town.

PSNI accident sign.

It is understood the crash happened at the traffic lights at the top of North Street and Church Place. Traffic was diverted via William Street.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 07:40 on Wednesday, 1st October, following reports of a road traffic collision in the North Street area of Lurgan.

One Emergency Ambulance crew was tasked as was a Rapid Response Paramedic.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one person was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance,” she said.

Normally an extremely busy time of the morning with extra trains and school buses, this incident caused long tailbacks.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Drivers are advised to expect delays in the Church Place area of Lurgan due to a road traffic collision. Diversions are in place and motorists should seek an alternative route for their journey at this time.

The Department for Infrastructure added: “Diversions are in place and motorists should seek an alternative route for their journey at this time (08:45).”