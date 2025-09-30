More work needs to be done to help end violence against women and girls, a special event has heard.

With increasing levels of violence against women and young girls, last Saturday morning’s event – Ending Violence Against Women and Girls: Morning of Hope – brought this most important issue to the fore.

Held at The Jethro Centre it was a ‘powerful morning’ and shared a message of hope and support for those struggling with domestic abuse and violence.

The aim of the event was to provide information, offer hope and support. Gary Scott from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council welcomed those who were in any way curious about this issue, walking alongside those who are struggling or needing to be signposted to relevant agencies.

Speakers included Sarah Stack from the Raise Your Voice programme which is run by Women’s Resource Development Agency (WRDA) and Joy Silcock from the Mothers’ Union.

Lord Mayor Alderman Stephen Moutray, Alison Beattie from the EVAWG team at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council and Lynette Cook PCSP.

Melanie Douglas spoke of her personal experiences and Ellie May from the Public Protection Unit of the PSNI finished the event by explaining the processes that are involved in her work.

A spokesperson said: “The event was attended by mixed audience of both men and women. They reported that they found the session to be very helpful. There were also several stands set up by support organisations who shared information about related issues and outlined different ways to access support.

“Collectively, the event helped attendees consider how we together, can create a safer and more inclusive world for all women and girls however, there is much work that still needs to be done in this area.”

This event was part of a wider project being delivered by Shankill Parish Caring Association. Other sessions are also currently being held for girls aged between 12-17 years old in two youth centres across Lurgan.

This project has been set up as a result of funding through the EVAWG Change Fund and in partnership with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and with support from Policing Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

Further information about the project can be found by contacting the Jethro Centre on Tel:028 3832 5673.