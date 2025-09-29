The major IT outage which caused recent disruption across the Southern Health & Social Care (HSC) Trust has been described as a “massive learning” opportunity.

“We really do need to get to the bottom of what exactly caused it, before we could say that 100 per cent it could not happen again,” the Trust’s new Director of Planning, Performance and Informatics, Elaine Wilson told members of the Trust board.

The outage, on September 17 and in the following days, was high on the agenda of the latest board meeting.

Most of the Trust’s planned surgery and out-patient hospital appointments were cancelled over two days as a result of the outage, which has now been resolved.

Most of the Southern Health and Social CareTrust’s planned surgery and out-patient hospital appointments were cancelled over two days as a result of a major IT outage. Picture: unsplash

Speaking at the board meeting, Elaine Wilson pledged that the matter would be fully looked into.

She stated: “At 8 o’clock on Wednesday, September 17, the Southern HSC Trust experienced a full network outage.

“It is important to be clear that while we are referring to an issue within our data centres, and we have two data centres on our Craigavon Area Hospital site, those are local data centres.

“The access to the regional data centre to provide information to the other Trusts was still there, so all of the other Trusts were still functioning as normal at that stage.

Southern HSC Trust director of Planning, Performance & Informatics, Elaine Wilson. Credit: Southern HSC Trust

“After 9.15, it was clear that this was not a short outage issue. It was certainly not expected and [our network provider] felt it couldn’t have been foreseen.

“At 9.15, the major incident protocols were stepped in at that stage, and the decision was made to request from the region some support in relation to our emergency services.

“We also had some discussions in relation to the planned activity on the Wednesday, September 17, and [for] the safety of our patients we stepped down the elective activity on the Wednesday.

“At that stage, we didn’t know what had caused the outage, and it could have [lasted] a number of days.

Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: Google

“As the day progressed and the system remained down, we made the decision later on to cancel the elective procedures for September 18.

“While the network outage did impact on all of our sites, it was quite quickly decided that we could reroute, we had a data centre at Daisy Hill as well, and it was connected to the data centres in Craigavon.

“[Steps were taken] at around 11.30, and that allowed some connectivity back into the Daisy Hill Hospital site, and also to our community services.

“At that stage we rerouted our business continuity arrangements. Part of that continuity is linked to the encompass system. We now have business continuity devices that were provided as part of that changeover to that shared patients record, which is a really positive position for us to be in, in that we have PCs around our hospital sites and other community sites that allow us access at the time that the network goes down.

“We have an encompass app on little phones that some of our staff have in our hospitals, and there was a possibility to hotspot onto those and get some information downloaded.

“Although it was the data centre that caused the network outage, [some] people were working at home and they had their own Wi-Fi phones. They were able to get on some of these applications at home as well, so that helped in terms of managing the incident.”

The senior Trust officer pointed out that the new encompass IT care record, which cost £10m to roll out last May, is still fairly new to staff, and she asked for some understanding in that regard.

She continued: “While our business continuity arrangements were enacted, I think we do have to reflect on the fact that we are only four months post ‘go live’ in terms of encompass.

“Our staff are still learning how to use that system within a live environment, never mind within an environment where it isn’t live.

“While this was a really regrettable event, I think there will be massive learning for us, in terms of how we managed it, not just as a major incident, but in particular around those business continuity arrangements.

“This is a learning opportunity, and we will learn as quickly as we can in terms of how we managed the event.

“A lot of the community services were able to deliver fully on the Thursday. The biggest impact was on the Wednesday, with some [additional impact] on the Thursday, mostly on our hospital sites.

“[Rebooking appointments] has had to be a manual exercise. It is certainly a time-consuming piece of work, but as of Monday there were 1,192 of our 1,600 booked, so about 73 per cent have already been provided with new appointments, which I think is a really positive position.

“This was definitely based on clinical need, and our clinicians were involved in deciding who needed to be booked quicker. The hope is that we will get everybody else booked as quickly as possible.

“A significant amount of these appointments are not for surgery, they are for outpatient appointments.

“Of the 111 red flag appointments, four are remaining to be booked, and those will be booked very quickly.

“In relation to trying to investigate what happened, we’ve set up two groups. The first group has been set up which is called the Root Cause Analysis Working Group, and it’s chaired by myself.

“It’s extremely complex, and I know that people are frustrated that we haven’t said what happened, and given a guarantee that this won’t happen again.

“This was a very unusual event that was not anticipated. We really do need to get to the bottom of what exactly caused it, before we could say that 100 per cent it could not happen again.”